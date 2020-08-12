Local organization receives $400,000 in relief money to help area businesses and governments.

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - West Central Indiana Economic Development District was just awarded $400,000 for COVID-19 relief in the Wabash Valley.

It is part of the CARES Act Recovery Assistance Grant.

Executive Director Ryan Keller says the money will be used over a two-year period.

They will help Wabash Valley businesses create short and long term strategies and resiliency plans to recover from COVID-19.

This will help both for-profit and non-profit businesses, as well as government municipalities.