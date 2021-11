TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (WTHI) -- The grand total is in, and $850 will go towards a fitness station in Deming Park.

It comes after the Garrett Sand's Kindness Project hosted a ribeye cookout at Baeslers on Friday.

The cookout was a success in the eyes of event organizers.

Now, the organization is one step closer to placing a fitness station in the park, all as a way to keep kids active!