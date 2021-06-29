Local organization picks up big honor as the help local veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization wins a big honor.

Hamilton Center has received the Star-Behavioral Health Providers Award.

The award establishes a network of military-friendly behavioral health organizations.

To receive the star, Hamilton Center gets reviewed on multiple things in their day-to-day work.

The center's programs focus on PTSD, addiction, and other mental health issues.

In total, 141 therapists at Hamilton Center have participated in various training related to veteran care.