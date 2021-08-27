Local organization looks to bring neighbors together with free event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- One local organization is looking to bring the community together, all by hosting a party.

United Way of the Wabash Valley is hosting a Party in the Park.

It will be at Spencer Ball Field in Terre Haute, from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M on Saturday, August 28th.

The organization told News 10 that this is the first neighborhood party to become a series of events.

The United way adds the goal of the party is to enhance the look and feel in the neighborhood. It also looks to build stronger relationships between neighbors.

The Party in Park is a free event. It will include free food, music, and activities for the kids.