Local organization looks to better the environment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Studies show that Plastic byproducts were found in 97% of blood and urine samples from 2,500 children tested between 2014 and 2017.

That's why one local organization is stepping up to help.

ReThink Inc. is now selling wooden utensils.

All in place of plastic utensils that aren't recyclable.

Rethink tells News 10 that plastic can be in the ocean for over a thousand years, whereas wooden utensils are biodegradable.

ReThink tells us wooden utensils are great for the holidays.

If you want to step up and help the environment, you can purchase wooden utensils right now.

ReThink Inc. is located at 608 N. 13th Street in Terre Haute.