Local organization launches its winter heating assistance program

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head further into the colder months one Hoosier agency is doing what it can to help people in need.

The Western Indiana Community Action Agency is offering energy assistance.

Eligible families can receive one-time help with the cost of energy bills.

The organization uses federal funds to make this program possible.

Organizers say the winter months can be an especially trying time of year for families.

"To be able to know ok I'm not going to lose my power. I'm going to have heat this winter for my children. That's huge," Angela Lambert said.

Families who are interested in applying for the help need to have certain items on hand.

That includes verification of income for all household members, a photo I.D. For the head of household, and current heating bills.

For more information on what you need and where you can apply - click here.