Local organization hosts 'CODA Cafe' at the Vigo County Courthouse

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Council on Domestic Abuse, or CODA, is furthering its work to help others.

The CODA Cafe was set up at the Vigo County Courthouse on Thursday.

The group was serving breakfast and lunch to courthouse employees. Biscuits and gravy, mashed potatoes, and beef and noodles were all on the menu.

CODA plans to do this event once a month.

"So we also want to show our face - that we're here in the community. Provide them with food and kind of network with people, because we don't get to see these people on a day to day basis so it's kind of good to show our face in the community," Bronze Bostick, from CODA said.

The proceeds from the event will help CODA provide programming for Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Apri

CODA will post about future plans here.