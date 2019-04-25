Local organization honors people in the community for their hard work

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is recognizing people for their hard work in the community.
Thursday night was the Junior Achievement Hall of Fame Awards.
The organization helps teach students work readiness and entrepreneurship.
Organizers celebrated local educators, business owners, volunteers, and entrepreneurs.
If you would like to learn more or get involved, click here.
