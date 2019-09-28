Local organization holds second annual diaper drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Diaper need awareness week is coming to a close, but not before the community stepped up to help local families.

The organization Covered with Love held its second annual stuff the truck diaper drive Saturday.

The goal was to raise awareness and collect donations for families who need help providing clean diapers to their babies.

The organization is located inside the Meadows Shopping Center.

Organizers said the cost buying diapers can add up, and they're happy to help those families in need.

"Babies need this. Every baby deserves to have a clean dry, diaper. Every baby deserves healthy start to life, so I just feel like we need to be there to show families that we care about what they're going through and we care about their baby," said Angie Francis, founder of Covered with Love.

So far this year, Covered with Love has handed out more than 30,000 diapers to families in need.