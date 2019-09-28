Clear

Local organization holds second annual diaper drive

The organization Covered with Love held its second annual stuff the truck diaper drive Saturday. The goal was to raise awareness and collect donations for families who need help providing clean diapers to their babies.

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 10:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Diaper need awareness week is coming to a close, but not before the community stepped up to help local families.

The organization Covered with Love held its second annual stuff the truck diaper drive Saturday.

The goal was to raise awareness and collect donations for families who need help providing clean diapers to their babies.

The organization is located inside the Meadows Shopping Center.

Organizers said the cost buying diapers can add up, and they're happy to help those families in need.

"Babies need this. Every baby deserves to have a clean dry, diaper. Every baby deserves healthy start to life, so I just feel like we need to be there to show families that we care about what they're going through and we care about their baby," said Angie Francis, founder of Covered with Love.

So far this year, Covered with Love has handed out more than 30,000 diapers to families in need.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Warming Up
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice! High: 80Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 59Wednesday: Increasin

Image

Segment One In The Zone

Image

ITZ Pt 3 9-27-19

Image

ITZ Pt 2 9-27-19

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Building and coding: 20 Wabash Valley kids take part in robotics program

Image

Vigo County YMCA receives colorful upgrade

Image

Custodian arrested after suspected meth found in Parke County middle school bathroom

Image

Hey Kevin 9-27

Image

Honeybee Festival underway in Paris

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say