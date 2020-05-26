Local organization holds its annual Memorial Day service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in the Wabash Valley are still honoring our fallen heroes.

Intrepid USA Hospice Services in Terre Haute held its annual Memorial Day service on Tuesday.

An administrator with the center believes it is especially important to honor our lost heroes.

She says Intrepid takes care of a lot of veterans.

"We have a lot of World War II veterans we take care of, which is awesome. Love hearing their stories. So we just want to make sure they know we value what they have done for us...and it gives us the opportunity to help them and others like them," Lisa Miller told us.