TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local organization is looking to make sure community members in need stay cool throughout the hot summer days.

The Will Center is looking at giving out 50 to 60 box fans, and they need your help in doing this.

The organization looks to help those who are disabled and living on a fixed income.

Leaders tell us these box fans will be vital to these individuals.

If you want to donate to supply these box fans to those in need, you can do so on the group's Facebook page.