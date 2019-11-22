Local organization gives free Thanksgiving food to people in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're just a few days away from the Thanksgiving Holiday which can be a tough time for families in need.
That's why one local organization is stepping up to provide a Thanksgiving centerpiece.
Manna from Seven dedicates itself to providing nutritious food to struggling families.
On Friday, the group held a Thanksgiving giveaway at St. Stephens Episcopal Church.
The organization gave away Thanksgiving fixings while supplies lasted.
