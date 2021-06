TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local health organization is celebrating 22 years in Vigo County.

Pace Community Action Agency had a ceremony on Wednesday, announcing its membership into the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

The group provides reproductive health services, family planning resources, and counseling.

"Now I have a wider range of businesses that we're able to network with that are members of the Chamber of Commerce. So that's very exciting," Peyton Jones from Pace said.