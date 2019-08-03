Local organization celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

SULLIVAN, Ind (WTHI) - This week is world breastfeeding week and a local organization is doing its part to raise awareness.

21,500 children at 778 locations in 28 countries breastfeeding all at the same time.

That's the goal for The Global Latch On Friday hosted by the Sullivan County WIC office and a lot of moms turned out..

Across the world thousands of babies latched on at the strike of 10:30 in the morning in support of breastfeeding.

Babies who breastfeed tend to have less ear infections, less sickness. The mothers have less chance of diabetes and obesitity and ovarian cancer. "There are just a lot of benefits to breastfeeding. and just the support of knowing you have other moms out there that are here to support you. "

World Breastfeeding Week is every year, August 1st through the 7th, Global latch on is celebrated at 10:30 am.. on August 2nd, 3rd, & 4th every year.