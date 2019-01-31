Local organization asking for volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization is in dire need for volunteers.
The assignment? Simply being a friend.
Intrepid Hospice in Terre Haute serves 16 counties.
Unfortunately, there are not enough volunteers to go around.
Anyone 18-years of age and older can volunteer.
If you're interested and want to learn more, you can call them directly.
Their phone number is 812-514-8200.
To learn more, click here.
