Local organization asking for volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization is in dire need for volunteers.

The assignment? Simply being a friend.

Intrepid Hospice in Terre Haute serves 16 counties.

Unfortunately, there are not enough volunteers to go around.

Anyone 18-years of age and older can volunteer.

If you're interested and want to learn more, you can call them directly.

Their phone number is 812-514-8200.

