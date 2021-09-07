Local organization aids in hurricane relief efforts with help from unlikely source

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Helping His Hands received help from gamers and internet streamers.

Every time a disaster hits Helping His Hands relies on contacts they've built up around the country. In 2005 the organization was there to help pick up the pieces after Hurricane Katrina. Over the next six years, they continued helping. That means a lot of connections.

So where do gamers and streamers fit in? Well here's how it works. In recent years the organization has been getting connected with groups of video gamers and streamers. When Ida hit Helping His Hands began having meetings with those gamer groups. Gamers were able to pass along updates to volunteers. Those updates included road closures and how the weather was in their areas. This info all helped Helping His Hands to get to where they could make the biggest impact.

Scott Shipman with Helping His Hands explains, "In the areas, we were in last week. Early on no power, no gas, no nothing like this. Some of the gamers were using, had connections to ham radio operators who was getting information from Louisianna and sending stuff back. So it's just been crazy."

To donate to Helping His Hands: Click Here