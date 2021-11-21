Local organist honored for nearly 5 decades of service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is being honored for his dedication of nearly 5 decades of service to the community! And it's all because of his sweet melodies.

Centenary United Methodist Church in Terre Haute is honoring talented musician, Bill Cain. He has played the pipe organ for the church for 47 years now.

Bill Cain is a Terre Haute native. He started playing the pipe organ when he was 12-years-old. The gift of his talent came after a death in his family.

"I started playing on the pump organ actually after my mom had passed away. I did that to kinda comfort myself a little bit, then I taught myself the notes, and then later I took lessons."

Cain shares the difficulties that come with the talent.

"Because I wear special organ shoes where the feet can slide around on the peddles and not get stuck. I think one of the more difficult things is mainly just trying to get an upright poster."

Cain has performed for thousands of worship services, weddings, and funerals. Over the years he's been able to minister to people through music.

"Like if they've had a death in the family and your playing at a funeral you need to be comforting and assuring and then if it's a joyous event like Easter or Christmas then you try to transform the music into something great and uplifting and powerful."

He also has several of his own compositions and books. Cain says he's happy that his church has stood by him every step of the way.

"I'm very appreciative of the congregation's support and I thank them for honoring me and supporting me and being friends I just feel very grateful that they welcomed me and been so supportive over the years."

Bill Cain is 72-years old, but he doesn't plan on stopping his passion anytime soon.