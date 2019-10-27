Local church organ player recognized for 70 years of music

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organ player has played his final tune in the Wabash Valley.
Bruce Waskeiveiz has been playing a historic organ at St. Benedict Church for the last 70 years.
The congregation got the chance to hear his final performance at Sunday morning's mass.
Waskeiveiz said he's going to miss playing the organ at mass.
"I consider it a service to the church and the people. The people really enjoy it, especially the ones that have been here long enough to hear the organ when it was just the organ and the choir sat up here," said Waskeiveiz.
He played a mix of his favorite hymns at Sunday's mass.
