Local officials are on board for a new hydrogen plant coming to Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investment of $50 million is coming into Wabash Valley Resources to produce hydrogen. Nikola is partnering with Wabash Valley Resources to bring cleaner truck transmissions to the area. The new technology will be used to produce low-cost hydrogen for Nikola's zero-emission trucks.

Pablo Koziner is the president of Nikola.

He said the first step in bringing this to life is getting the plant up and running again.

After that, construction will take place.

Koziner said there will be more jobs coming to the area as well as improvements. The hydrogen they produce will not only go to fueling trucks but utilities as well.

Koziner told News 10 this new technology will greatly benefit the Wabash Valley.

Koziner said, "Producing hydrogen at this scale, very few locations can do this, and especially with this process. In the United States, we think this is the largest one. "

City leaders are also thrilled about this new project.

Chris Switzer is a Vigo County Commissioner. He said the community will see more than just cleaner air.

It will also see 750 construction jobs as well as 125 full-time jobs after the project is complete.

He told News 10 when he found out about this news, he was thrilled.

Switzer said, "Vigo County is super excited for a company like Wabash Valley Resources, already based in Vigo County, to partner with a company with a stature of Nikola. And a $50 million investment into our community is amazing."

Switzer said this is more than just money coming in, or jobs being created.

This project is also about putting Vigo County on the map.

Switzer said, "Nikola is huge, and their investment shows that they want to put us on the map. So, having Vigo County as a representative of Nikola that's a global trading company, it's an amazing thing.."

Switzer said he's thankful for Wabash Valley Resources for putting this plan together and making something great happen for our area.

He said, "To make something happen and to create something in this community. So we're blessed and fortunate for them, and putting together all the resources necessary to make this project happen."

Switzer said the project will start sometime in 2022 and will be completed soon after.

He told us that he can't wait to see what this will do to our community.