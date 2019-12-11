Clear

Local officers take part in Coffee With a Cop

Local law enforcement officers got a chance to hear some of your concerns.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 1:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local law enforcement officers got a chance to hear some of your concerns.

On Wednesday, News 10 stopped by Baeslers Market in Terre Haute. That's where city officials held Coffee With a Cop.

It's a chance for the community to meet up with local officers.

Organizers said events like these are all about letting the public get to know the officers in their neighborhood.

Officials hold Coffee With a Cop at least once a month at different locations across the city.

They do it at different locations across the city.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunny but still cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Work Fore Fit: Carpenters Local Union No. 133 Apprentice Program

Image

Work Fore Fit: Steel Dynamics

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners Trained in Terre Haute

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Flu season approaching early: Why the need for the vaccine

Image

Mostly sunny, still cold. High: 37

Image

Loogootee basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

North Central

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans