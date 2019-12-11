Local officers take part in Coffee With a Cop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local law enforcement officers got a chance to hear some of your concerns.
On Wednesday, News 10 stopped by Baeslers Market in Terre Haute. That's where city officials held Coffee With a Cop.
It's a chance for the community to meet up with local officers.
Organizers said events like these are all about letting the public get to know the officers in their neighborhood.
Officials hold Coffee With a Cop at least once a month at different locations across the city.
