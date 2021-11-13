Clear

'They realize that they are loved' Local organization gives back this holiday season

We are 42 days away from Christmas, can you believe it?! This is a happy time for most but for families less fortunate it can be challenging. Especially putting presents under the tree.

Posted: Nov 13, 2021 11:57 PM
Posted By: Porsha Williams

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are 42 days away from Christmas, can you believe it?! This is a happy time for most but for families less fortunate it can be challenging. Especially putting presents under the tree.

More than 100 volunteers are helping make the event Toystock happen. This is all an effort to make sure kids have something to open on Christmas day!

11 bands hit the stage Saturday to give back and come together for local kids at the annual Toystock event! This is the 2nd year the Marine Corps and Musicians Giving Back have hosted it. Robert Flott with musicians giving back says it's a way to put a smile on kid's faces this holiday season.

"In this time there are people who are struggling to get by and the little bit that we can give them will give them a Merry Christmas and that's the important thing we're helping kids."

Terre Haute resident Vickie Payne says she'll support anything the marines put on. She says it's personal to her because her grandson served.

"We do this every year my grandson is a marine. he just got out he was in buford south carolina he was a fighter jet mechanic."

Organizers tell News 10 they raised 10 thousand dollars last year and they're looking to raise 15 thousand this year. Cars drove pass, honked, waved, and gave donations for Toys for Tots. Payne adds it's important for families to be able to provide something for the local children in December.


"It adds family stability and wellness to a family when they can give to their kids at Christmas time."

Flott says he hopes the children who receive a gift in the Wabash Valley feel extra special this year.

"They realize that they are loved and that there are people that love them and want to do right by them."
Click here to donate.

