Local nursing homes tackle the flu season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With an increase in flu cases, local nursing home are taking extra steps to protect their residents from the flu.

Cobblestone Health Campus in Terre Haute says they haven't seen any cases of the flu yet, but that doesn't mean they aren't taking precautions. The Centers for Disease and Prevention says people over the age of 65 are at a higher risk for catching the flu.

The staff say they check the residents vitals up to three times a day. The nursing home asks family and friends, who visit, to protect themselves by wearing a mask and or sanitizing their hand when they enter the building.

Employees are required to wash their hands several times throughout the day, as well as use hand-sanitizer. They also say they deep clean the resident's rooms.

"Their immune system is pretty much weakened," Melah Reed, CRCA preceptor at Cobblestone Health Campus said. "It depends one what diagnosis they {residents} have and what their elements may be. Certain medication can cause them to have low immune systems, as well."

Cobblestone Health Campus offers face masks at every corner for visitors to wear if they have flu-like symptoms or feel under the weather. Heath officials want to remind you that if you feel sick, stay at home and get better.

New data from the CDC shows that nearly 7 million people have been sick with the flu so far this season. About 84,000 people have been hospitalized.

Health officials say that February is when they see a peak of the flu season.

Doctors say it's still not late to get a flu shot. Flu activity is now widespread in 30 states. Health officials do say this year's flu activity is lower as compared to 2017.

Health officials say it's important to take those extra steps to stay germ-free. Clean sinks, handles, door-knobs, cell-phones, tablets, etc. They recommend bleach based cleaners. These kill the toughest viruses and bacteria.