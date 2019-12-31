Clear

Local nursing homes taking precautions for flu season

The CDC states that people 65 years and older are at high risk of developing serious complications from flu compared with young, healthy adults.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Dec 31, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting seven flu-related deaths.

Five of those deaths are from individuals 65 and older.

The CDC states that people 65 years and older are at high risk of developing serious complications from flu compared with young, healthy adults.

Area nursing homes are on guard.

Jamie Patton-Sears is the administrator at Signature Healthcare in Terre Haute.

She says so far the facility is influenza free.

"Flu is actually a respiratory virus, so it's transmitted through droplets, but droplets can be on the handrails, on your doorknobs,” Patton- Sears said.

The facility is working hard to keep the illness away, but employees are trying to stay prepared.

"I'm assuming at some point that there will be an outbreak just because it does happen typically every year and with our population that's not uncommon,” Patton-Sears described.

You will find signs on the door at Cobblestone Crossings Health Campus asking visitors to take precautions when visiting.

Jennifer Roberts with Cobblestone Crossings tells News 10 a case of the stomach virus did impact residents over the Christmas holiday.

"There may be a couple in here still not feeling real well. It's not nearly as bad as it was last week,” Roberts explained. ”So, we want to let everyone know, enter at your own risk."

Roberts said residents who were sick tested negative for influenza.

"Our immune systems do get weaker. The more medications that elderly people are on, it may help some of their symptoms, it also can weaken other parts of their body,” Roberts stated.

Both facilities have a number of supplies on hand for visitors. 

"We ask them not to if they have any signs or symptoms of the flu. If they do still feel like they need to visit, they must wear a mask, if they are symptomatic. The same as in the hospitals,” Patton-Sears told News 10.

It’s all an effort to keep residents, staff and visitors healthy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Gradual Clearing, Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2019 crash statistics

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy with a gusty west wind. High: 36°

Image

ISU SIU Men

Image

Vin Lincoln-Sullivan

Image

Northview/Casey-Westfield

Image

Marshall-OV

Image

THS-Sullivan

Image

Gary Fears Classic MVP

Image

THN-LINTON

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans