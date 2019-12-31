Local nursing homes taking precautions for flu season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting seven flu-related deaths.

Five of those deaths are from individuals 65 and older.

The CDC states that people 65 years and older are at high risk of developing serious complications from flu compared with young, healthy adults.

Area nursing homes are on guard.

Jamie Patton-Sears is the administrator at Signature Healthcare in Terre Haute.

She says so far the facility is influenza free.

"Flu is actually a respiratory virus, so it's transmitted through droplets, but droplets can be on the handrails, on your doorknobs,” Patton- Sears said.

The facility is working hard to keep the illness away, but employees are trying to stay prepared.

"I'm assuming at some point that there will be an outbreak just because it does happen typically every year and with our population that's not uncommon,” Patton-Sears described.

You will find signs on the door at Cobblestone Crossings Health Campus asking visitors to take precautions when visiting.

Jennifer Roberts with Cobblestone Crossings tells News 10 a case of the stomach virus did impact residents over the Christmas holiday.

"There may be a couple in here still not feeling real well. It's not nearly as bad as it was last week,” Roberts explained. ”So, we want to let everyone know, enter at your own risk."

Roberts said residents who were sick tested negative for influenza.

"Our immune systems do get weaker. The more medications that elderly people are on, it may help some of their symptoms, it also can weaken other parts of their body,” Roberts stated.

Both facilities have a number of supplies on hand for visitors.

"We ask them not to if they have any signs or symptoms of the flu. If they do still feel like they need to visit, they must wear a mask, if they are symptomatic. The same as in the hospitals,” Patton-Sears told News 10.

It’s all an effort to keep residents, staff and visitors healthy.