TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Everyone is gearing up for the big game...and that includes the residents and staff at Signature Healthcare in Terre Haute.
That is where they played a game of flag football.
It was the Blue Bullets versus the Red Flames in their own version of the big game.
This is the first time the residents got together to compete.
"Look at it! There ain't another one like it! This is awesome man...it really is!" Robery McCauley, a resident at the facility said.
The Bullets took home the bragging rights with a final score of 11 to 7.
Related Content
- Local nursing home residents get ready for the big game...by playing flag football
- Local nursing homes tackle the flu season
- Riverfront Lofts ready for residents
- Local pep band set to play on the big stage
- Troubled Illinois nursing home announces interim administrator
- Red Flag Warnings
- Flu activity has nursing home taking extra precautions
- COPD educational event held at Terre Haute nursing home
- Indiana nursing home cited by state after heat exhaustion
- Local group gets ready for the election
Scroll for more content...