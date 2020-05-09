Local nursing home celebrates Mother's Day with drive through parade

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday is Mother's Day,but one local nursing home is celebrating the special day a little early with precautions.

There was a drive through Mother's Day parade at Exceptional Living Center in Brazil.

It's a way for residents to celebrate the special day with their families while practicing social distancing.

"A lot of families don't get to see the residents that often, especially with the coronavirus and social distancing, so this gives the families a chance to come through and take time out to spend with their family today," said Kylee Orr.

The parade was originally planned for Sunday, but due to the rain in the forecast, organizers thought Saturday would be better.