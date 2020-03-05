Local nursing facility releases statement on coronavirus action plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Area nursing homes are working to keep residents safe from the coronavirus.

News 10 received a statement from Signature Healthcare.

The facility has developed and implemented plans concerning the novel coronavirus.

This information is modeled after recommendations from the CDC.

The facility is also encouraging those who may have symptoms such as a fever..cough..runny nose or sneezing to reschedule your visit.

See the full statement below

Signature HealthCARE: Taking Active Steps to Protect Against the Novel Coronavirus

Louisville, Ky.- March 3, 2020- Signature HealthCARE is aware of the global concerns surrounding the Novel Coronavirus and its corresponding illness, COVID-19. The safety and well-being of our residents and stakeholders is always our top priority, and we are taking a proactive approach in preventing and, if necessary, defending, against this virus through intense monitoring, education and awareness, and appropriate prevention and management.

Signature HealthCARE has developed and implemented comprehensive plans and policies concerning the Novel Coronavirus, modeled after the guidelines and recommendations issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition, our entire Signature HealthCARE team is focused on providing the latest information and education about this emerging and daily evolving virus to our residents, their families, our community and stakeholders.

Signature HeathCARE will continue to closely monitor all CDC updates and follow its directives, as well as employ everyday standard precautions and preventative measures against infection. This includes our precautionary instruction to the families of our residents: If you are having symptoms of fever, cough, runny nose, runny eyes, or sneezing, we must ask you to reschedule your visit to our communities to a later time when you are symptom free. We appreciate your cooperation and help with our commitment to the health of our residents, their families, and our stakeholders.

If you have any further questions, please call Ann Bowdan Wilder, Media/PR/Communications Manager, at abowdanwilder@signaturehealthcarellc.com