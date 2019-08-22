Local nurses take part in training to better treat sexual assault victims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -Every 92 seconds, someone is sexually assaulted in America.

That's according to the 'Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network.'

Having the resources to help is critical in cases like these.

Several registered nurses met for 'SANE' or Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners Training, at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

When a patient seeks care after being sexually assaulted, not having a qualified staff to treat them could add to the trauma.

"It is so damaging for the patient to be told we don't do that here, you'll have to go somewhere else. Additionally, the patient, we really run the risk of losing them. They might never show up at the second facility. They might never get their needs met," Angela Morris, from the Indiana SANE Training Project said.

Nurses complete class and lab work for this training.

Nurses will also work with simulated patients to practice collecting evidence, med exams, patient care, and referral services.