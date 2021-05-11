Clear

Local nurse gives a gritty look at how difficult pandemic has been on healthcare workers

If you spend three decades on any job, you're bound to have good days and bad. Sometimes, finding those good days is no easy task, but Susan O'Neall is a professional. See her story here.

Posted: May 11, 2021 6:41 PM
Posted By: Rondrell Moore

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you spend three decades on any job, you're bound to have good days and bad.

Sometimes, finding those good days is no easy task, but Susan O'Neall is a professional.

"I can't ever remember not wanting to be a nurse. I always wanted to be a nurse," O'Neall said.

O'Neall is a registered nurse at Greene County General Hospital. Her goal is to make everyone's life that she meets better.

"I'm kind of a pesky nurse. I guess. I've actually had patients ask me to leave them alone because I want to talk to them and be in their room with them a lot," O'Neall said.

She's been treating patients with all types of illnesses. She's had ups and downs throughout all of them, but nothing has been comparable to her last 12 months during the pandemic.

O'Neall works in the ICU. That means she deals with COVID patients when they're at their worst. She's had to depend on her fellow co-workers to get the encouragement she needs.

"One of us seems to always be having a ray of hope type of day, and we try to instill that in others and try to keep a little joy," O'Neall explained.

Many times, those good days turned into great days, when everything went well, and patients could go home recovered.

"We line up in the hall, and we cheer and sing and clap and hold signs, and it's been really inspirational," O'Neall said.

They call them Celebrations of Joy. They are reasons to smile, and the fuel O'Neall needed to stay afloat. That's because not every day has been joyful.

She chronicled one particularly tough day for News 10.

"It's been kind of a rough day. Lost a patient, which is always sad, but the hardest part of it was that we had some family members pretty upset because they couldn't go and say goodbye. Really hard telling a grandson; he couldn't tell his grandmother goodbye right before she died. Hopefully, this all ends someday," O'Neall said.

However, every dark night turns into a new day. Case numbers are going down, and O'Neall's ICU is running low on COVID 19 patients.

Suddenly she and her colleagues are getting the recognition they deserve.

"I've had people make me shirts. Our farm bureau agent made me a shirt that said 'I'm essential'... I think it said 'freaking essential,' but everybody just tells me thank you," O'Neall said.

Two words to describe what she does and who she is. Simply put, she's a nurse.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Areas of Frost
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local nurse gives a gritty look at how difficult pandemic has been on healthcare workers

Image

Terre Haute standoff ends as man inside comes out peacefully

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Missing Vermillion County wallaby, named Rocko, finds his way home

Image

'It's great to see it all come together'; Work on second phase of major road project wraps up

Image

Indiana State to get rid of all designated smoking areas by 2022

Image

Vigo County officials react to Indiana Legislature override of Gov. Holcomb's SB 5 veto

Image

Coordinator of Safety and Security for VCSC resigns

Image

See injured wildlife? Here's how you can help.

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1356299

Reported Deaths: 24590
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54311110063
DuPage901401276
Will75162989
Lake66904984
Kane58123770
Winnebago32961472
Madison30404518
McHenry28441285
St. Clair27777512
Peoria22990305
Champaign20540145
Sangamon18648234
McLean18060178
Tazewell16855282
Rock Island14889308
Kankakee14087209
Kendall1295792
LaSalle12469243
Macon10709198
DeKalb9825119
Vermilion9558132
Adams8409123
Williamson7400129
Whiteside7131171
Boone667372
Ogle608281
Grundy585875
Clinton575190
Coles566894
Knox5530141
Jackson500364
Henry493163
Livingston480485
Stephenson473581
Effingham472672
Woodford471876
Macoupin467681
Marion4460115
Franklin443974
Monroe435593
Jefferson4272120
Lee414352
Randolph412884
Fulton389655
Morgan387281
Logan385357
Montgomery370873
Bureau370082
Christian364673
Fayette316855
Perry315860
Iroquois299666
McDonough282547
Jersey268849
Douglas258335
Saline256254
Lawrence240425
Shelby229137
Union225240
Crawford211426
Bond203924
Cass198425
Jo Daviess180524
Warren179446
Clark178633
Pike178652
Ford177546
Wayne176852
Hancock175331
Carroll174536
Richland174140
White169326
Edgar168639
Washington163925
Moultrie160526
De Witt150224
Mason149645
Piatt148214
Clay148043
Mercer146133
Greene143333
Johnson142815
Wabash134512
Massac133440
Cumberland129119
Menard122912
Jasper115018
Marshall106018
Hamilton83115
Schuyler7435
Brown7036
Pulaski6867
Stark63423
Edwards56812
Henderson52514
Calhoun5162
Putnam4813
Scott4781
Alexander46711
Gallatin4584
Hardin38412
Pope3174
Out of IL00
Unassigned02355

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 730306

Reported Deaths: 13419
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion999101740
Lake53712969
Allen40616676
St. Joseph35694550
Hamilton35597408
Elkhart28540442
Tippecanoe22397219
Vanderburgh22303397
Porter18757308
Johnson17952379
Hendricks17227315
Clark12977191
Madison12655339
Vigo12447246
LaPorte11914211
Monroe11888170
Delaware10680186
Howard9915216
Kosciusko9404117
Hancock8279141
Bartholomew8067155
Warrick7780155
Floyd7664178
Grant7047174
Wayne7044199
Boone6699101
Morgan6569139
Dubois6155117
Marshall6044111
Dearborn580578
Cass5804105
Henry5716103
Noble560883
Jackson501673
Shelby491296
Lawrence4535120
Harrison435572
Gibson435192
DeKalb428285
Clinton427453
Montgomery423988
Whitley395939
Huntington391180
Steuben387457
Miami381666
Knox371990
Jasper365347
Putnam360060
Wabash353979
Adams341154
Ripley339670
Jefferson330781
White313954
Daviess297099
Wells291581
Decatur285292
Fayette280562
Greene278685
Posey271533
LaGrange266370
Scott265753
Clay259947
Washington240732
Randolph240581
Spencer232131
Jennings230049
Starke216653
Fountain212346
Sullivan211642
Owen199456
Fulton195440
Jay194830
Carroll188620
Orange183554
Perry182937
Rush173225
Vermillion169143
Franklin168035
Tipton162845
Parke146116
Blackford134932
Pike134034
Pulaski116745
Newton107734
Brown102141
Crawford99714
Benton98614
Martin88915
Warren82115
Switzerland7898
Union71010
Ohio56811
Unassigned0415