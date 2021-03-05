Local nonprofits are continuing to thrive thanks to a new grant program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Community Foundation is offering a $1-for-$2 matching challenge grant for more nonprofits in Vigo, Clay, and Sullivan counties.

Earlier this year, the foundation issued grants to both the Terre Haute Children’s Museum and the Sheldon Swope Art Museum. Now, they are hoping to expand this opportunity to other nonprofits in the area.

The hope is to help several local organizations recover from the pandemic. Eligible organizations can apply for up to $10,000. This can further be matched when the organization raises $2 for every $1 raised. This would allow organizations to receive a total of $30,000.

“We all want to come out of COVID healthy and well and be able to move forward, and we need our nonprofit agencies to be able to do this,” Beth Tevlin, Executive Director of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, said.

To apply, eligible organizations can visit this website. This application is due by 5 pm on Wednesday, March 17.