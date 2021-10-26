Local nonprofit builds ramp for injured man

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The WILL Center's Ramps for Freedom Project helps to empower people facing disabilities by providing them with a wheelchair ramp to create easier accessibility into their homes.

The goal is to ensure people are given the tools they need to feel independent. The program has built about 20 ramps for people in the Wabash Valley.

One local man, Scott Dayhoff, was involved in a life-threatening motorcycle accident last July. It left him with many broken bones, internal bleeding, and paralyzed from the waist down. His niece, Erin Borders, tells me she and her family feel lucky he is still alive despite all he's been through. The WILL Center along with other volunteers installed a ramp for Dayhoff.

His family says this was a huge need and they're thankful for the non-profit for providing it to help make their life a little easier.

"We would not be able to literally get him in the house because it's just not conducive. So this will completely change it will allow us to bring him home" says borders.

The ramp program coordinator, Will Caldero, says impacting the lives of people in need is so rewarding.

"You get emotional too because these ladies and these men who are really trapped in their houses and sometimes you kind of have to take a breath and try not to cry with them," says Caldero.

If you or someone you know needs a wheelchair ramp click here to find how The WILL Center can help.