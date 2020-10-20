Local non-profit struggling to find volunteers, why they're asking for your help

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-A local non-profit says it needs your help!

CASA helps neglected and abused kids find a permanent and loving home.

However, right now, they're desperate for volunteers to take on the increasing cases.

"When we say we are in desperate need of volunteers, we are at critical levels, this time last year our waitlist was 54 children, currently right now our waitlist is 141. We actually spiked a couple of weeks ago and we were at 205," said CASA Director, Glenna Cheesman.

Cheesman explains that the challenges with pandemic may be the reason they're seeing such little volunteer turnout.

CASA's numbers show that they're serving 1,114 and they only have 43 active volunteers.

According to Cheesman, they've made adjustments in order to get more volunteers by taking on virtual visits and practicing socially distanced home visits.

However, they're still struggling to handle the caseloads with such little help.

Cheesman tells us that despite COVID-19 challenges, she's thankful for her current employees and volunteers.

"We have never missed a beat, we have had to adapt greatly over this whole process to ensure everyone is social distancing and safety and they've just adapted, the volunteers as well they've been an amazing group of individuals and I am truly humbled and blessed I get to work with them every day," said Cheesman.

If you would like to get involved with CASA, click here.

If you suspect any type of abuse, it's important to report it. Call the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-800-5556.