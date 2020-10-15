Local non-profit receives grant that helps children process their emotions

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic has been an emotional time for many, especially children.

News 10 spoke with a local non-profit that wants to help students process this difficult time.

News 10 spoke with the hamilton center Wednesday. They just received a grant worth thousands of dollars. They plan to use it toward students to help them deal with their feelings.

The Hamilton Center handed out books to various elementary and middle schools in Vigo county.

all centered around mental health.

"And it just talks about different coping skills that children can take during the coronavirus, there are 12 coping skills that is discussed. all the way from feeling connected to one another to talking about feelings."

Emily Owens is the Deputy Chief Clinical Officer at the Hamilton Center. She says some children have had a hard time processing their feeling during the pandemic.

"The kids are taking it differently some kids are able to cope with being isolated or not going to school, while other children are struggling a little bit more."

Owen says she's happy this book can help students be more open about how they feel.

"So we just felt like it was a good tool for the kids and even the parents to use with their kids when explaining some different ideas on how the kids can cope."

If you would like a book you can contact the Hamilton Center.