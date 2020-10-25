Local non-profit needs your help to continue feeding children in the Wabash Valley

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaders of a Wabash Valley food program say they need your help to keep local children and their families fed.

The Clay County Youth Food Program needs volunteers and donations.

The group is already working on a plan for Christmas food delivery.

Christmas food delivery is December 19th.

Volunteers are needed to pack and deliver the food.

You can sign up to help, starting in November

The program has helped more than 900 kids since last Christmas.

Program leaders say they hope to collect enough donations to support even more this year.