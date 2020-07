TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local musicians have plans to hold a free concert to benefit Catholic Charities of Terre Haute.

The all-day event will be held at the American Legion Post 104.

It happens on Saturday, July 25. It kicks off at noon and lasts until 11:00 p.m.

It's free to attend, but they are hoping to receive cash or canned food donations.

Catholic Charities says donations are needed because donations tend to be lower at this time of year.