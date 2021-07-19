Local musicians band together to help the community

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, Musicians Giving Back and the American Legion Post 104 made their way back to Terre Haute for the Second Annual Foodstock.

At the event, local musicians turned their favorite tunes into donations in an effort to help dozens of community members.

This year they are hoping to raise more than $3,000 in donations and several hundred pounds of food as well.

All of the money raised will go to the Terre Haute Catholic Charities Food Bank, which will buy food and feed many residents in the community.

"This is a chance for my friends, the musicians, to give back to our community and to help our neighbors," Bob Flott, the publicity director of Musicians Giving Back, said.

Eight different bands came out to support and raise money for this important cause. Community members say this year's event was very successful, and they are excited to see what the future holds.