Local musicians bring the community together with some great tunes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business in Terre Haute is letting its voice be heard with some great local tunes!

Throughout the fall, the Local Vinyl is hosting live music every second Saturday of the month. It is known as the "Second Saturday Show."

This weekend, local residents enjoyed the music of the local band, All American Chess Club. These four musicians packed the store with music for all ages to enjoy!

If you missed Saturday's show, there are still many more chances to attend this fall. The next show will be on October 9th with "Madd" Matt Russell.