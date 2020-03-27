Local musician to host Facebook Live concert to benefit National MS Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people are at home right now...and if you are looking for something to entertain you, here's an idea.

Local musician Don Morris is set to hold a concert on Facebook Live - and you can request a song.

The idea is when you make a request, you donate to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society on behalf of Pam Grimes.

Her MS Walk had to go virtual due to the pandemic. Morris wanted to find a way to give back, while entertaining.

"We lost our gigs. It's rough, but we'll survive. It's Terre Haute, we are Hoosiers," Morris told us.

It starts at 7:30. To watch, click here.