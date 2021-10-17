Long time local musician is honored for her dedication to the community

ST. MARY'S, Ind. (WTHI) - A beloved musician and music teacher is being honored at the Terre Haute Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra.

Sunday afternoon, dozens of local musicians began their season with a unique program called "Forgotten Gems."

The program featured classical music that's been used in popular movies and cartoons. But Sunday's concert was extra special.

The orchestra honored former musician, Martha Jean Nyatawa. She performed with the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra for 36 years and with the Sinfoniettas for more than 20 years.

Last April she died due to complications from COVID-19. But now her memory is staying alive through music!

"We felt like it was the right thing to do for the first time playing back together by dedicating some of the programs to her," James Chesterson, the music director, said.

This is the first concert the orchestra has held since early 2019. They say it means a lot to be back on stage, and there is no better way to honor fellow musician, Martha Nyatawa than during the first concert of the season!

"It's been a long time coming to have real live musicians making music together," Chesterson said. "It's a wonderful feeling for us and we hope it's a wonderful feeling for the audience. People are wanting to get out and do things and music is a good way to do that."

The Sinonietas Pops Orchestra will be back for their Christmas concert on November 20. This will be at Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College beginning at 2 PM.