Local musician holds album preview at Launch Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local DJ got the party popping in downtown Terre Haute.

Local musician DJ Schyler Smith held a preview of his new album.

It's called Morning Star.

The listening party took place at Launch Terre Haute on Wednesday night.

DJ Schyler said his album has many inspirations, with one of them being our very own Kevin Orpurt.

"So on the last song, one of the themes are rain...so I had to get Kevin in on it, because Kevin is the best, you know? He's a local legend, so yeah, I and to get him on the song to rep the 812," Smith said.

Kevin is on vacation this week, but he was on hand for the listening party.