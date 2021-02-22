Local museum reopens after being closed for several months

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A Wabash Valley museum is once again welcoming guests. The Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center closed in December due to coronavirus concerns. During the closure, museum staff said they were busy making improvements.

When you walk into the museum now you may notice something new.

The museum recently created a virtual exhibit that features the stories of the Mengele twins.

The museum added this exhibit to help further educate people while having a newly added element it didn’t have before.

Museum Director Leah Simpson said, “You are able to hear short video testimonies about different topics from many different twins. It’s great that we can continue to add to it, add more twins, and more information.”

While the museum was working hard behind closed doors, it still took a massive financial hit.

In fact, Simpson says 80% of its revenue was lost this year due to COVID-19.

The main financial loss comes from people not visiting the museum. Simpson told News 10 all hope wasn’t lost just yet.

Simpson said, “We’ve been fortunate to get some of the federal grants for the payroll protection plan, we’ve been fortunate to get a grant through the united way, but ya it’s been a very challenging year.”

While the museum is fighting a financial battle, the museum staff told News 10 they’re happy to be open again.

Simpson said the museum is not just for teaching, she also told us the museum is here for much more as well.

Simpson said, “I think we just want to do our share to help reinforce people to be respectful and reinforce that there is hope out there.”

The museum staff has hope that people will come back in and it’ll be able to keep its doors open for a very long time.

However, they still need your help to stay open.

You can donate to the museum by going to the museum’s website, or by clicking here.