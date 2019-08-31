Local museum honors veterans on 74th anniversary since the end of World War II

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend marks 74 years since the end of World War II.

That's why the Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes held its 12th annual Salute to the Veterans.

It's a way to say thank you to those who have served, but also teach the importance of World War II history.

There were war reenactments, artifact vendors and a fly over aircraft service.

One of the guest speakers at Saturday's event was Leighton Willhite.

Willhite speaks at several local schools in the Wabash Valley about his time in Iwo Jima, Japan during World War II.

He said it's important to teach younger generations.

"The younger generation spends more time listening to me now than they did years ago. There's very little taught in high school, as far as World War II goes, so when I start on Iwo Jima, they really get excited over it," said Willhite.

Students from Riverton Parke, West Vigo and South Vigo High Schools were at the event.

The commemoration continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.