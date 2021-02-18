Local museum goes virtual for Mardi Gras celebration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the SWOPE Art Museum to get creative in its fundraising efforts.

This year, their annual Mardi Gras party is still happening, but it will be virtual.

It takes place this Saturday.

You can buy tickets here. A basic ticket will cost $10, but there are other options with added benefits.

The money collected will be used to fulfill Sheldon Swope's promise that museum admission would always be free. It will also support museum activities.

The show is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, you can call 812-238-1676.