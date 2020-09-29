Local museum gives kids the chance to create some art in the park

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids had the chance to create some art in the park on Tuesday.

It was all thanks to the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute.

The museum and the Vigo County Parks Department teamed up to bring fun to the little ones.

Swope hosted 'Art Start' at Hawthorn Park. The program is geared towards kids ages three to five.

Organizers say they are excited to be able to host programs like this again.

There will be other opportunities to attend Art Start throughout October. Social distancing and masks are required.