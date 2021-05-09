Local museum celebrates moms

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Even though it was gloomy outside, there was nothing but smiles and fun inside the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

They celebrated today's holiday by letting in moms free with a purchase of a child's ticket.

This was extended to all grandmothers and mother figures as well.

Families had the chance to celebrate all the wonderful things mom does and create fun memories at the museum.

"It's a very important thing to do for the mothers of the community that way they know that we thank them and we would love for them to continue coming to the museum," says Patti Strong.