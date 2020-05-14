Local moving company partners with groups to help people in need

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The COVID-19 pandemic has been a trying time for families across the country. Including right here in Vigo County.

That's why a local business is helping with relief efforts.

Two Men and a Truck in Terre Haute is a moving company. The business teamed up with the Salvation Army and the Loyal Veterans Battalion.

Two Men and a Truck picked up food from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Organizers say it's just one way they can give back to the community during these trying times.