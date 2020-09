TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Motorcycle Club is hosting their annual Fall Out Ride this weekend.

Registration is from 11 am to noon on Saturday.

It will take place at Show-Me's in Terre Haute. Registration will cost you $10 per person.

It will be a 100-mile ride that will end around 5:30 pm. Stops along the way will be announced at registration.

The final stop will be in West Terre Haute, and food will be provided.