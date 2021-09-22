Local mother speaks up about COVID-19 cases rising in children

SPENCER, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 cases are surging among children throughout the country, and many parts of the Wabash Valley are seeing this trend as well. With this new spike, more local parents are growing concerned.

Melissa White and her two children live in Spencer, Indiana. They're just one of thousands of families experiencing the COVID-19 surge in the state. And they're seeing first-hand how it's impacting young kids....

Melissa White is a mother of two trying to keep her kids healthy and safe, but recently the COVID-19 virus spread in her household.

"My little girl came home sick," she said. "I have a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old. They were showing signs of a sore throat, no taste, no smell, and I got tested a week later, and it came back positive, and I'm vaccinated."

As a mother, White says the hardest part is not knowing if they'll be safe as they head back to the classroom this Fall.

"I'm scared for them," she said. "I mean, what if they are one of the rare cases that something happens to them and they're in the hospital, and there is nothing I can do. There is nothing you can do to stop COVID. It is not prejudiced against anyone or any age."

The White family is not alone. Many Hoosier families are concerned as cases for kids are back on the rise.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 925,000 cases were reported nationwide in the past 30 days. And some of those children are serious enough to be in intensive care.

"They are our everything, and we have to keep them safe," White said.

Because children under 12 are not eligible for the vaccine, White is encouraging other local parents to take extra precautions.

"Stay safe, social distance, please vaccinate, please wear a mask and just do this until it's over," White said. "We are in it together. We are a team. Protect your loved ones and protect your kids. It's not just about you at home; It's about everyone that you are around."

As of now, children under the age of 12 cannot be vaccinated. But, there is new data showing the Pfizer vaccine to be safe and highly effective in young children ages 5 to 11-years-old. There are also several studies underway for the 0 to 5 age group as well.