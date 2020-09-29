Local mother speaks out for the first time after her son was brutally murdered

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local mom is still mourning the loss of her 7-year-old year son after he was brutally murdered.

News 10 spoke with Leeam Pritcher's mother, Raven Layton, on what his life meant to her.

"His bright blue eyes would light up a room as soon as he walked into it, he loved being outside, he loved fishing, swimming, playing football or just walking through the woods," said Layton with tears running down her cheek.

Those are just a few of the words Layton used to describe the life of her son.

"There couldn't really be one emotion to describe how anyone would feel in this situation. I couldn't describe it in a million words about how I feel about losing a portion of my heart," Layton explained.

One day Leeam was playing football, pretending to be spider-man, and laughing. The next, taking his final breath. A reality no mother would ever want to face.

''It's just a so unreal thing I could never imagine," said Layton.

On September 20th at 4:24 p.m., his mother heard words that would forever change her life.

Leeam was pronounced dead but remained on life-support until Thursday, the 24th. The plug was officially pulled that day.

His father Brandon Pritcher is facing murder charges in connection to his death. Layton tells us she could've never predicted that aggressive behavior from her previous partner.

"I never thought Brandon would do this but at that moment my son had no health problems."

Although he's physically gone, his mother says his life won't go to waste. Her little superhero will keep saving lives.

"Because Leeam's being a hero and saving people by donating his organs."

Layton tells us this loss serves as a painful reminder to never take time with family for granted.

"Go spend time with your kid and just hold them and don't take any day for granted," said Layton.

A funeral will be held for Leeam on October 10th.

The family is also in need of donations for hospital costs, funeral arrangements, and a special surprise.

They want to plan a few trees's outside of Leeam's school in his honor along with a bench that has a plaque.

For a link to the GoFundMe account, click here.