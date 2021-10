TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mother is helping others in the community.

The Milk Department received over 1,000 ounces of breastmilk from a local woman.

The breastmilk will be used for at-risk mothers and babies who need it.

Since June, the department has received over 1,941 ounces of breastmilk.

If you want to learn more about the Milk Bank or donate to mothers and babies in need, you can visit their website.