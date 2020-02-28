Clear
Local mom hopes to help air force base avoid coronavirus

A Terre Haute mother is starting a campaign in the fight against the coronavirus

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 6:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute resident Rebecca Long hopes to help in the fight against COVID-19.

COVID-19 is the virus commonly known as the Coronavirus. News 10 spoke with Long on Friday. She says her son Todd Ross is stationed in South Korea with the U.S. Air Force.

As of Friday, there are more than 2,300 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Korea according to CNN. This makes it the most affected nation outside of mainland China in terms of reported case numbers.

Long says her son's unit contains a little more than 200 people. Right now they have not seen any cases on the base; however,  Long says there are some confirmed cases just outside of the base. Long says the unit is taking precautions, but they're having a hard time finding hand sanitizer.

This is why Long hopes to hold a hand sanitizer drive. She hopes to send what's collected to troops in affected areas.

"203 people have to be out there in it working. Bless their hearts. They don't hesitate. This is the least we can do they're out there for us," Long said.

Right now Long says she's looking for a business, organization, or agency to step up as a place to collect donations. She says that way people can trust their donations will go to the right place. If you're interested in helping you can contact Long here. You can also call her at (812) 841-9195.

